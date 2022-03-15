GHA Congratulates District Nurses on Retirements

The GHA has congratulated District Nurses Anne Marie Hemmi and Dominic Roman on their recent retirements. Anne Marie and Dominic have dedicated 36 and 43 years respectfully in service of Nursing in Gibraltar.

Clinical Nurse Manager, Suzanne Romero, said: ‘The District Nurse team is continuously at the frontline serving our community providing a robust and comprehensive service in extremely difficult and stressful circumstances, especially for the past two years since the Covid-19 pandemic. Their workload has increased substantially over the years and I only have words of praise and gratitude for this group of professional nurses who work over and above their call of duty. Both Anne Marie and Dominic have served the community with compassion and professionalism. They will be dearly missed by their colleagues and patients. Congratulations to both for a well-deserved retirement.’

Director of Nursing, Sandie Gracia, said: ‘Anne Marie and Dominic have dedicated their lives to the Nursing profession. They have each made a significant contribution not only through their roles, but also as individuals who have given so much to the GHA and, indeed, to Gibraltar as a whole. I’d like to sincerely thank them for their lifetime of service and wish them a long and happy retirement.’

Director General, Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: ‘We should be all proud of Anne Marie and Dominic for serving their community collectively for 79 years. This is a remarkable achievement and shows true dedication not just to the Nursing profession but to the people of Gibraltar. I wish them health, happiness and enjoyment on their retirement and a very big thank you on behalf of the GHA.’

The Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘My heartfelt thanks and congratulations go to Anne Marie and Dominic on their retirement from their careers. They are each role models for those who follow in their footsteps.’