Changes to Gibraltar National Museum Lecture Series Programme

The next museum lecture, scheduled for Thursday 17th March, has been postponed to Tuesday 12th April.

The talk venue remains the John Mackintosh Hall and the time remains at 7pm. The talk will be given by Professor Clive Finlayson and entitled From the Pillars of Heracles to Jebel Tarik: Gibraltar from 800 BCE to 1462 CE. The remaining programme remains unaltered:

Thursday 21st April, 2022

Dr Keith Bensusan, The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens

Ocean Wanderers, Near and Far. Seabirds throughout the World

Thursday 26th May, 2022

Professor Geraldine Finlayson, The Gibraltar National Museum

Tales from the Museum