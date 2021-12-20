Residential Parking Temporarily Suspended Over Festive Period

Government has announced the temporary suspension of all Residential and District Parking Zones during the festive period from Friday 24th December 2021 until Monday 3rd January 2022, inclusive.

Parking Zones revert back to normal on Tuesday 4th January 2022.

Despite this concession, the public is advised to 'park responsibly, as obstructing cars will be issued with a fine or removed.'

For more information on the scheme during this period or to report obstructing vehicles, the public are advised to call the Parking Management Hotline on 56748000.