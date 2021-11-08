UK Minister for Tourism Visits Gibraltar Stand at WTM

The Hon Nigel Huddleston MP, UK Minister for Tourism, Heritage and Sport, has visited the Gibraltar stand at the World Travel Market held last week.

Mr Huddleston was greeted by the Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP. The Minister took the opportunity to brief his counterpart on how Gibraltar had fared over the last eighteen months and the plans he had for next year.

Minister Daryanani said “I was delighted to welcome Minister Huddleston to the Gibraltar stand. I thanked him for his Government’s efforts in providing us with the vaccine which allowed us to keep our people safe and to be able to promote Gibraltar as a safe jurisdiction for travel. The Minister was very interested in hearing my tourism plans for Gibraltar and offered to help in any way possible. We are fortunate that our Government enjoys an excellent relationship with the UK Government and all the ministers that I have met over that last few months have been very keen on Gibraltar and on helping us. I look forward to continuing my dialogue with the Minister in the coming months”