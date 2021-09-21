Deafness & Tinnitus Book Donations

The John Mackintosh Hall Library today received a donation of new books from GHITA (Gibraltar Hearing Issues & Tinnitus Association).

The group’s Vice Chairperson, Mrs Toni Gomez, and representative Ms Louise Ballantine, presented the selection of books. These include inspiring stories about deaf personalities, children’s literature with protagonists who have hearing loss issues, resources for teachers and deaf education, as well as British Sign Language books.

The donation will enhance the library’s offering and bring awareness to hearing loss issues in Gibraltar. GHITA is marking hearing loss week from the 20th to 26th September with the library displaying these books throughout the week. In addition, this week’s story telling sessions at the library will include some of the new literature.