May Day Celebrations 2021 - Programme

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme of events for this year’s May Day which will be broadcast on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page.

The Programme begins on Saturday 1st May at 2pm:

• 2pm - Dance & Music Variety Show

Transitions – JF Dance – The Showdance Company – Layla Rose – Nicholas Olivero – Brianna Crome – James Falzun

• 3.30pm - Gibraltar Youth Choir (80’s Classics)

• 4pm - May Day Celebrations Speeches

• 4.30pm - Local Bands

MAG Musicians (The Moxies) – Surianne & Levanter Breeze – Adrian Pisarello Band Universe