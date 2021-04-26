Mayor Hosts Lunch in Honour of Archbishop Mark Miles

His Worship the Mayor, Mr John Gonçalves MBE GMD, hosted a lunch on Monday 26th April 2021, at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall, in honour of His Excellency The Most Rev. Archbishop Mark Miles, Apostolic Nuncio to Benin and Togo, following his Episcopal Ordination the previous day.

At the lunch, also attended by The Rt. Rev. Bishop Carmel Zammit, the local clergy, Archbishop Miles’ family and former Mayors of Gibraltar, His Worship was honoured to present Archbishop Miles with a Bishop’s Mitre on behalf of the people of Gibraltar. Archbishop Miles thereafter presented His Worship with a personal gift from His Holiness Pope Francis, the Medaglia Pontificia marking his pontificate, which was blessed by the Holy Father.