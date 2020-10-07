Govt Appeals for Cooperation with Contact Tracing Bureau

Platinum Command met again this morning in order to consider the views of the Director of Public Health on the evolution of the pandemic.

Govt says that it is clear that the fight against COVID-19 is one that must involve the whole of Gibraltar working as one and united in a supreme effort to defeat the virus.

'One of the most important weapons that Gibraltar has deployed in this battle is an aggressive testing and contact tracing campaign. Indeed, our record of testing per population continues to be one of the best in the World. Gibraltar can be well and truly proud of this achievement.'

'Contact tracing is an essential part of the fight to suppress the infection and control the spread. The Contact Tracing Bureau will ask anyone who has tested positive to provide the names of people they have been in close proximity to for a given period of time. Therefore, when people are asked to self-isolate, it is because it is essential to keep the virus away from others.'

'This means that it is imperative that confirmed cases of COVID-19 supply truthful and accurate details of their close contacts. We do not want the virus to get away.'

'The objective of the Government and of Public Health Gibraltar is to avoid another lock-down. The measures put in place like the wearing of face-masks, testing and contract tracing are designed to prevent it. This makes it all the more imperative that all of Gibraltar pulls together in the same direction in the fight against this deadly disease by cooperating with the Contact Tracing Bureau if called upon to do so.'

The Chief Minister will be giving more details at a press conference tomorrow at 4pm.