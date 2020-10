Tea & Talk Event at Clubhouse Gibraltar

Clubhouse Gibraltar will be holding a Tea & Talk event on Friday 9th October in celebration of World Mental Health Day at their premises at 304A Main Street from 10am to 1pm.

Tea & Talk is about encouraging conversation about mental health and increasing openness on the topic.

Any enquiries Tel 200 68423