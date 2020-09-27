Govt Issues Guidance on New Mask-Wearing Regulations

The Government says it continues to work to slow the growth of numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the community and will add measures to those already in place.

'In particular, the Government strategy is to introduce measures which will have an effect and thereby avoid having to impose and general lockdown measures, leaving such an eventuality to a last resort.'

As a result, new measures regarding mask wearing came into effect on Saturday 26th September.

These measures effect the wearing of masks in Public Areas, Businesses, Hair and Beauty Salons, Estate Agents, Medical and Health Services, Motor Vehicle Dealers, Gymnasiums, Restaurants, Cafeterias, Bars and Takeaways.

Masks are not required to be worn in gyms by those who are exercising. A copy of the guidance note is below with further details.