Reopening of the John Mackintosh Hall Library

In keeping with measures to Unlock the Rock, and on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Gibraltar Cultural Services can confirm that the John Mackintosh Hall facility will be reopen as from Tuesday 26th May solely for the Public Library and for the Library Café, the latter for takeaway only.

The John Mackintosh Hall Public Library will aim to exclusively focus the opening on the lending of books. The Reference section will be closed, and use of computers and related services, reading of newspapers etc. will not be accessible. This all with a view to reducing contact and exposure of users.

Opening times for the Library will be 10am to 2pm by appointment only, and this can be arranged by calling GCS on 20075669. Access to the Library will be restricted to 5 people every 15 minutes. A no-appointment, no-access policy will strictly apply.

Members of the public are encouraged to view books online and try and make their selections before they come into the facility. Members of staff will attempt to pick these books out prior to their attendance to the Library, or on arrival.

GCS will continue working within the building behind closed doors. The public will be able to contact GCS between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday on telephone 200 75669 or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The Loaning of Books

Loaning of books will continue in the usual manner, but procedures upon their return will be as follows:

a. Books are to be returned and placed in a book bin with an opening through which books are left by the reader.

b. The book bin is then processed by a GCS staff member in a controlled environment after 24 hours, with limited access.

Integrating Returns to the Main Library

a. All book returns will be kept apart from the remainder of the lending collection and handled by GCS staff member wearing gloves and masks.

b. GCS staff will sanitise covers with an antiviral wipe.