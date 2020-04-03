Albert Risso House Tenants Donate to COVID-19

The residents of the pensioner block Albert Risso House have joined others in the community and donated £2,000 to the GHA account for the fight against COVID-19.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Steven Linares would like to express his most sincere gratitude to the committee and all the residents of Albert Risso House for their kind gesture and supporting this worthy cause.

The Housing Department would like to remind their tenants, especially the vulnerable and the over 70's the importance of keeping safe, self-isolation and the measures imposed by Civil Contingency.