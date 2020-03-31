Cultural Archives

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GBC have for some time been planning to launch a new video portal. This has become more relevant now during times of 'lockdown' when people are spending their time at home and will welcome additional local entertainment.

Cultural organisations and entities, or individuals who may have material, are being asked to submit footage of their events, shows and performances, held in local cultural venues, which may be available for download from Cultural Archives TV.

The public will be able to access a variety of shows held over the years, which will serve amongst other things to map out and document an organisation's or individual's lifetime in that particular genre, as well as preserving Gibraltar's cultural video heritage for future generations.

GBC is contributing the previously broadcast events it has available in its archives, much of which is currently being digitised. Recordings will be uploaded to the portal as and when they become available.

Entities wishing to submit footage must ensure the recordings submitted are free from copyright restrictions.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof Dr John Cortes said:

'We have been planning to launch this initiative for a while. But this is probably the moment for it. It will allow our cultural heritage to be accessible to the community, not just during these trying times, but in the future as well. We hope all individuals and cultural organisations will be able to support this project, one I am personally very proud of, given that I have performed in a number of events over the years!'

Event footage can be delivered via online video file sharing platform by emailing the link to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Footage can also be presented on VHS, CD, DVD or on a USB format. Arrangements for delivery of these can be made by calling Gibraltar Cultural Services at the John Mackintosh Hall on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.