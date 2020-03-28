Donation of Protective Equipment to GHA

The GHA have said it is delighted to have received a donation of protective equipment from GibDock. The consignment includes plastic visors, overshoe covers, goggles, safety glasses and water repellent paper overalls.

The Minister of Health, the Hon Paul Balban said, ‘We never cease to be amazed at the generosity of the people of Gibraltar. We truly appreciate the many gifts of money from both individuals and businesses, but this donation from Gibdock is of practical equipment that can go straight into our stores and be available immediately to our staff. On behalf of all our frontline teams, I would like to express everyone’s heartfelt gratitude to Gibdock.’