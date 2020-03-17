Cultural Events

Gibraltar Cultural Services, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on Government advice and recommendations from the Director of Public Health, confirm as follows:

• All Cultural public events which require social gatherings are cancelled until the end of May. All events scheduled for June 2020 and thereafter, will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

• All private events held in Government Cultural Premises until the end of May are postponed. Private events at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre are also cancelled.

• Planned Exhibitions can continue without official openings. GCS will cancel exhibitions at short notice upon expert advice.

• The Spring Logo Competition will be a closed-door presentation for award recipients only.

• Workers’ Memorial Day at the Lobby of Parliament is cancelled.

• May Day Celebrations are cancelled.

• Spring Zarzuela at the John Mackintosh Theatre is cancelled.

• Young Shakespeare Company at the John Mackintosh Theatre for school children will proceed for now but this will be reviewed after the Easter holidays.

• The Youth and Cultural Open Day at the John Mackintosh Hall is postponed.

• Spring Visual Arts Competition will be a closed-door presentation for award recipients only.

• Miss Gibraltar 2020 will continue for now as a closed-door event and will be aired live on GBC. GCS may cancel the event at short notice upon expert advice.

• World Music Festival scheduled for June is postponed.

• Calenitita Food Festival scheduled for the 20th June is postponed.

GCS will continue to monitor all events and review these on a daily basis.

For further information do not hesitate to contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.