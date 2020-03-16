Dept of Education Closes Public Counter & Launches Website

As a result of further measures announced this weekend, the public counter at the Department of Education will close as from 3pm on Monday 16th March 2020.

All services will nevertheless be available by email and online.

In order to facilitate this and to keep the public informed throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, the Department of Education has today launched a website.

The website will be updated as and when new advice is issued with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. The current website offers the latest advice issued to parents who have children in our local schools and to students studying abroad. Additionally, all forms usually available at the Department of Education counter have been made available digitally online.

Over the next few days there will be a series of updates to the website in order to ensure as many of the Department of Education’s essential counter services remain available to the general public.

The website can be accessed by visiting: www.education.gov.gi

REMINDER:

For any advice related to COVID-19 please call the helpline on telephone number 111 or consult the GHA on on www.wuhan.gi