Chief Minister to Convene Cabinet

In light of reports that the President of Spain is expected to declare a State of Emergency at 1430hrs CET, the Chief Minister is convening the Cabinet for 1800hrs today to assess the implications this may have for Gibraltar, if any.

The Chief Minister has asked that the Chief Secretary, Attorney General, Financial Secretary, Director Public Health and Civil Contingencies Coordinator should be in attendance.

Mr Picardo will brief the Leader of the Opposition, Hon Dr Azopardi MP, and the Independent MP, Hon Ms Hassan Nahon MP, after the conclusion of the meeting and will inform the public of any decisions made or relevant considerations.