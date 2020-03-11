Gibraltar’s University Students Provided with COVID-19 Advice and Support

The Department of Education has written to all Gibraltar students who are studying at University abroad to provide advice and reassurance regarding COVID-19.

The advice includes information for University students relating to what to do if they are diagnosed with the virus, what to do if they are travelling in a country that is at-risk, consideration when booking travel arrangements, and advice regarding examinations.

If any student has any questions or queries about any of the above or, indeed, about any other matter related to their scholarship award, they should not hesitate to contact the Department for Education on 200 77486 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Please look to official sources for advice, particularly www.wuhan.gi. This includes useful advice and FAQs on how to protect yourself.

The Minister for Education, the Hon Gilbert Licudi, said: ‘Gibraltar’s University students are an important part of our community and I want each of them, and their families, to be reassured that there are mechanisms in place to support them whenever they may need it. Please pay close attention to the advice provided by your University, and by Public Health professionals both in the UK and Gibraltar, and please get in touch with the Department of Education as soon as possible if you require assistance or support, so that we can help you.’