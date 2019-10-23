GSLA Mid-Term Sports & Leisure Programme

The GSLA are working with Gibraltar’s Sports and Leisure Associations to offer a programme of sports, leisure and educational activities this Mid-Term - Monday 28th October to Friday 1st November 2019.

The Midterm Programme offers:

Self-Defence for teenagers

Self-Defence techniques for teenagers 13 to 18 years of age with internationally recognised Ju-Jitsu instructor at the Bayside Sports Complex.

Climbing

The Gibraltar Climbing Association will be organising junior inductions to the Bayside Sports Complex Climbing Wall Monday and Tuesday morning.

GFA Football Grassroots Camp

Coaching, skills, drills and small-sided games lead by GFA qualified coaches from Monday to Wednesday on Pitches 1 & 2 at the Bayside Sports Complex.

Gymnastics

The Gibraltar Gymnastics Association will be offering both artistic and rhythmic gymnastics for boys and girls over the age of 4 years and pre-school gymnastics for younger children throughout the week at the Bayside Sports Complex.

Ice Skating

The Gibraltar Rock Ice Skating Academy will be offering tuition for all levels of ability including mother and toddlers on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and The Rock Stars Figure Skating Club will be offering Learn to Skate Programmes once again for all skill levels on Thursday and Friday mornings at the Kings Bastion Ice Rink.

Karate

An introduction to the basics of Karate for 12 year olds and over will be available with Gibraltar Karate Association coaches at their headquarters at Town Range (next to UNITE headquarters).

Tennis

Gibraltar Tennis Association (GTA) will be hosting coaching clinics at Sandpits Tennis Club for children aged 5 to 14 years throughout the week.

Rags to Riches

(Halloween inspired) is being organised by the Gibraltar Youth Service. Creating Halloween accessories and pieces of art with upcycled materials for 10 to 16 year olds at the Youth Centre, Line Wall Road. Photography opportunities are also included.

Arts & Crafts

For 4 to 14 year olds including happy Crafting, Creative Crafts, Fashion, Sewing and Textiles throughout the week at the Arts & Crafts Centre, Casemates.

Mid-term Leaflets giving full information on dates, times, contacts, requirements and how to book have been distributed into all of Gibraltar’s schools.

Leaflets are also available from GSLA headquarters, Bayside Sport Complex, the GSLA Swimming Pools, and can be downloaded from the GSLA website www.gsla.gi

For further information, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.