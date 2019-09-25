Catalan Bay Photograph Competition

Following the latest news about the completion of beautification works to Catalan Bay by the Ministry of Housing, the Gibraltar Tourist Board is running a competition for the best photograph of Catalan Bay.

The prize will include a meal for two at Nunos Restaurant and Terrace at the Caleta Hotel.

Gilbert Licudi QC, Minister for Tourism said, “Catalan Bay is one of the most picturesque locations on our unique Rock that is popular with visitors, many of whom stay at the iconic Caleta Hotel. We are looking forward to seeing the results of photographs taken for this competition, which will serve to attract more interest in Gibraltar as one of the most beautiful destinations in the Mediterranean.”

The Minister for Housing Samantha Sacramento MP said, “We are delighted that following the transformation of Catalan Bay through the Ministry of Housing’s efforts, the area will become the focus of a photographic competition to promote the Bay as an historic and picturesque location for our many visitors to enjoy. We are grateful to the Caleta Hotel for providing a prize for the competition.”

Entries should be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Photos entered will become property of HM Government of Gibraltar.

Competition closes on 7 October 2019.

Facebook: Visit Gibraltar

Instagram: @visitgibraltar

Twitter: @visit_gibraltar