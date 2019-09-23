Gibraltar Health Authority Staff Awards

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s staff awards presentation took place on the 18th September at the Rock Hotel. This followed the recent launch of a new awards scheme to celebrate outstanding care and staff dedication.

The awards focused on the ways in which the GHA’s “WE CARE” values are upheld by staff. The values were published earlier this year when the new GHA Constitution was launched.

Nominations were invited from patients, relatives, carers and GHA staff. The recipients of awards, for each category, were the following:

1. Leadership Impact Award – Ms Sandie Gracia, Director of Nursing Services and Human Resources Manager, Mr Christian Sanchez (joint winners).

2. Working in Partnership Award – The Bed Management Team.

3. GHA Values Award – Hospital Attendant, Mr Henry Danino.

4. Healthcare Team of the Year Award– The Dialysis Unit and the team at Mount Alvernia’s 2nd Floor (joint winners).

5. Outstanding Contribution Award – Consultant Urologist, Mr Tamas Takacs.

6. Support Services Award – Human Resources Department.

7. Lifetime Achievement Award – Registered General Nurse at the Critical Care Unit, Ms Estela Cascado Martinez and Sister/Charge Nurse at the Day Surgery Unit, Ms Angie Morgan (joint winners).

8. Patient’s Choice Award – Ms Marta Morales, Sister/Charge Nurse at the Dialysis Unit.

Mrs Paula Galliano was also presented with a bouquet during the event in recognition of her outstanding contribution to health services in Gibraltar. Mrs Galliano, a retired Midwife, continues to serve the GHA as a member of the GHA Board, a Patient Advocate on recruitment panels, and a member of the Healthcare Services Commission.

In addition, the GHA also recognised long serving staff with some individuals having served the community for over 40 years.

GHA Medical Director, Dr Daniel Cassaglia, said: "The GHA has many incredible staff; people who regularly go above and beyond to help patients. It is right that we properly celebrate that work and hold up these people as an example to inspire others. It is also a great way of embedding the “WE CARE” values and showing how important these values and behaviours are to the work we do every day. We know how much this matters to patients, which is why the values are a core part of our Constitution."

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, added: “The staff awards ceremony provides an opportunity for our staff to reflect on their work and that of their colleagues. To work within a healthcare environment can be challenging and stressful; sometimes, regrettably, to the point where individuals sometimes lose sight ofthe importance of their contributions and how much they are valued. These awards give members of staff and members of our community the chance to show their appreciation towards individuals or teams working in the GHA that go that extra mile for our patients and their loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly congratulate all those teams and individuals who received awards and those who were nominated – they are all a credit to their professions.”