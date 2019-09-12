Govt Says it Will Stop Controversial Developments at Queensway Quay

The Government says it supports the campaign to save Queensway Quay marina and agrees with the need to protect the area from over-development.

These concerns have already been expressed in statements made by Government Ministers to the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) and later to the media.

"It is important to understand that developers are free to submit planning applications to the DPC. However, this in no way means that those developments are ever going to see the light of day."

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said:

“The Government has already expressed serious concerns about this development both in public and in private to concerned residents. We recently announced that a number of new open areas could be created in different parts of Gibraltar and that development would be stopped and scaled back on a number of Government-owned plots. The tender for a new Development Plan has already been issued. Our opposition to this development must be seen in that context.”

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said:

“There will be a general election before the end of the year. If I am returned to office as Chief Minister then this development will simply not happen. We fully sympathise and agree with the sentiments expressed by residents of the area and entirely support the campaign to save Queensway Quay.”