Additional Transport for Gibraltar Calling, Andrea Bocelli and Monkey Rocks Musical Events

As a result of further discussions between the Gibraltar Taxi Association and Gibraltar Calling Event Organisers a bespoke taxi service has been agreed to support Gibraltar Calling, Andrea Bocelli and Monkey Rocks musical events.

Persian Rose 22 seater coaches will also support the transport operation, which will assist with the high volume of ticket holders required to be transported to and from the event.

The event organiser would also like to inform the Public that persons in possession of a disable blue badge will be allowed access in their vehicle to be dropped off and picked up in a pre-identified location next to the Nun’s Well area. Some will be able to park there but on a first come first served basis. Further arrangements have been made for transport from Mount Alvernia to the venue.

Stewards will be able to help any person who needs assistance. The event organisers have said that they will work towards ensuring that access is afforded to all.