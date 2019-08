HM Customs Drugs Arrest at Ferry Terminal

Last night, members of HM Customs FAS Team stopped and searched a German national coming off the ferry from Tangier.

A search of the individual revealed 182 grams of Cannabis Resin, four tabs of blotting paper containing LSD and one ecstasy pill.

The man appeared in court this morning where he pled guilty to the charges and was fined £1,200.

A spokesperson from HM Customs has expressed his satisfaction at the recent string of arrests in relation to the fight against illicit drug activity.