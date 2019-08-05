Applications for Chatham Views Will Open On Wednesday

Earlier today, Minister Sacramento announced that the application process for the purchase of flats at Chatham Views will commence this Wednesday as from 9am.

Applicants may apply online at www.chathamviews.gi where all relevant information is available, including the pricing of all apartments and the terms and conditions of sale.

Those wishing to submit hard copy applications may do so at the Chatham Views sales office at 3B Rosia Road where physical copies of the brochure and applications will also be available. It is important to note that there is no need to submit a hard copy if the same application has been submitted online.

Applicants should be aware that if they wish to be considered for this estate, an application must be submitted, regardless of whether applications were previously submitted for Hassan Centenary Terraces or Bob Peliza Mews.

The closing date for applications is 30th September 2019 and applications will not be considered on a first come first served basis. The allocation priority criteria previously announced will continue to apply. Govt have said they will not favour 100% purchasers.

Chatham Views is the fifth affordable housing estate that has been developed by the present administration, and the third such scheme in this term of office. This estate will be located at the current Westside School site and will provide 228 homes in total, 184 flats for sale and a bock of 44 purpose built rental flats for the elderly. The prices at Chatham Views are the same, per square metre, as the other recently-constructed estates.

The project will be considered at the Development and Planning Commission tomorrow.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP said “We have had a tremendous interest in both Hassan Centenary Terraces and Bob Peliza Mews. The application deadline for the latter has not yet closed and we already have in excess of 1000 applications. It is great that we are now commencing the sale of Chatham Views and given the interest expressed so far, we expect it to be just as popular as our other developments. I am extremely proud of the number of high quality, affordable homes that we are building for our community."