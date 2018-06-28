New Power Station Update

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority have today, provided the general public with an update in relation to the New Power Station.

A few weeks ago, the commissioning phase of the New Power Station started, with auxiliaries and balance of plant being commissioned and tested.

Over the next few days, the commissioning of the generating sets will commence. This phase is envisaged to take between three to four months.

A spokesperson for the GEA said, "The commissioning phase is a critical and exciting period in the life of a new Power Station. We look forward to providing the general public with further updates as the process continues."