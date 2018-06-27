Chief Minister on Hora 25

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, QC, MP, is being interviewed on the Cadena Ser evening political show Hora 25 tomorrow evening.

The show is hosted by Àngels Barceló live from the University of Gibraltar at Europa Point as from 9.30 pm.

The programme will also feature the Mayor of La Linea, Juan Franco, Loren Periáñez of the Cross Frontier Group and International Law Professor Jesús Verdú Baeza. Also included is a discussion by regular contributors to Cadena Ser and a live report from a Gibraltar pub during the World Cup football match between England and Belgium.

Hora 25 will be brought to a close by top local musician Dylan Ferro, who founded Melon Diesel and Taxi.