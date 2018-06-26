More Names Announced for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

Joining the festival for the first time this year are:

Levison Wood

Originally from Stoke-on-Trent, Levison studied History at the University of Nottingham, before attending Sandhurst and serving as an Officer in the British Parachute Regiment. His journalism has taken him all over the world.

Levison will be talking about his expeditions; walking the length of the Nile, Walking The Himalayas, Walking The Americas, from Russia To Iran and across 13 countries of the Arabian Peninsula. In October 2018, Levison will embark on a new national theatre tour, following his successful 32 date show 'An Evening with Levison Wood’. In 2011 he was made a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

Dr Brian Klaas is a Fellow in Global Politics at the London School of Economics and a columnist for The Washington Post.

In an event entitled The Despot’s Apprentice, Dr Klaas will be talking about Donald Trump.

An expert on authoritarianism, Brian Klaas is well placed to recognise the warning signs of tyranny. He argues forcefully that with every autocratic tactic or tweet, Trump further erodes democratic norms in the world’s most powerful democracy.

The Despot’s Apprentice is an urgent exploration of the unique threat that Trump poses to global democracy—and how to save it from him before it’s too late.

Norman Davies

Professor Norman Davies is a British historian of Welsh descent, known for his best-selling publications on the history of Europe and the British Isles.￼

￼Professor Davies will deliver a talk entitled, WE STOOD ALONE. POLAND, BRITAIN'S FIRST ALLY, 1939-45 and will discuss the wartime Polish Government-in-Exile, including the background to the Gibraltar air disaster of 1943.

Professor Davies has been awarded the Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) for 'services to history' (2001), as well as the highest decoration awarded by the Republic of Poland to civilians, the Order of the White Eagle (2012). He is currently a Fellow of the British Academy and an Honorary Fellow of St. Antony’s College, Oxford University.

Sir Roger Norrington

Talking about his life in music, for fifty years Roger Norrington has been at the forefront of the movement for historically informed musical performance. He studied at the Royal College of Music in London under Sir Adrian Boult.

Norrington is a frequent guest with many of the world’s major orchestras. He is currently Conductor Emeritus in Stuttgart, Salzburg, Zurich, and at the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. He has made over 150 recordings.

Nick Higham

Nick Higham is a journalist, interviewer and conference moderator, and a former BBC News reporter. For six years he presented Meet the Author on the BBC News Channel.

He joined the BBC in 1988 as its first dedicated media correspondent and spent 14 years as arts and media correspondent, covering everything from the Oscars to the latest tabloid outrage and the never-ending debate about the BBC and its future.

He is currently researching a history of London’s water supply, and a book about teaching Japanese in wartime Britain.

Nick will be conducting several interviews for the Festival.

Ruth O’Callaghan will launch her 9th collection of poetry Wringing Blood (2018) at the Festival and also read from Mapping the Light (2018.) . Translated into six languages, she is invited to read throughout Asia, Europe, and the USA She holds the prestigious Hawthornden Fellowship and was nominated for the Pushcart Prize.

A reviewer and interviewer she has interviewed some of the most eminent women poets throughout the world. A mentor and workshop leader both in the UK and abroad, she works with experienced poets to enable them to approach their poetry with a new perspective and with novice poets to achieve that all-important first collection. Ruth will be in discussion with Gaby Chiappe.

Making a welcome return to the Festival are:

Nicholas Parsons

￼Nicholas Parsons began his working life as an engineering apprentice in the tough and harsh world of the Clydeside shipyards, where he worked for five years. He went for a time to Glasgow University but gave up engineering to become an Actor.

A regular feature of the Festival, Nicholas will be presenting another Just A Minute event and will deliver a one man event.

Lucy Atkins

Lucy Atkins is an award winning, bestselling British author and feature journalist. Her novels are The Night Visitor, The Other Child, and The Missing One, and she has also written seven non-fiction books. Many of her books are published internationally, and The Night Visitor has just been optioned for TV. Before becoming a full time author, Lucy worked at the Times Literary Supplement. She is a Sunday Times Books Critic and was a judge for The Costa Book Awards 2017. Lucy will be interviewed about The Night Visitor.

Chris Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd is a UK-based author, lecturer and non-fiction storyteller specialising in connecting knowledge together using giant narratives, visual timelines and interactive workshops. He is a graduate in history from Peterhouse, Cambridge, and a former Sunday Times science correspondent.

Inspired by four visits to the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival Christopher has taken the concept of telling stories through a giant fold-out timeline and newspaper reportage to create The Story of Gibraltar: A history of the Rock from earliest times to the present day. The book was launched at last year’s festival.

Roy and Lesley Adkins

Roy and Lesley Adkins are historians, archaeologists and authors of widely acclaimed books, which have so far been translated into seventeen languages worldwide. They include Eavesdropping on Jane Austen’s England, Jack Tar: Life in Nelson’s Navy, Trafalgar: The Biography of a Battle, The War for All the Oceans, Empires of the Plain: Henry Rawlinson and the Lost Languages of Babylon, and The Keys of Egypt: The Race to Read the Hieroglyphs.

Roy and Lesley will deliver two talks; one on the Great Siege and the other on the Battle of Trafalgar.