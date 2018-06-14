The Convent #BeyondPlastic

The Office of the Governor has announced that it will aim to eliminate single-use plastic from all events at The Convent and in its day-to-day operations.

The most common examples of single-use plastics are cold drinks bottles, packaging and, for certain events, plastic cups, cutlery and straws.

His Excellency the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis CB CBE KStJ said, “Rightly, there is now an awareness globally of the environmental risks from throw-away, non-biodegradable plastics which pollute and plague our waters; and in doing so endanger wildlife and, ultimately, the health of our whole ecosystem. This is a most pressing concern that we all need to take seriously. By rising to the challenge, and taking part, we can all make a difference. The Convent will be encouraging its suppliers, too, to take steps to reduce unnecessary use of such plastics.”