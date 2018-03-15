Fire with Fatality

The RGP and Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service were this afternoon called to a house fire at Varyl Begg Estate.

RGP describe the scene as "a fire was found to be ablaze in the living room of the apartment where the lifeless body of an elderly lady was found. It appears that the fire caught hold in the sofa."

The fire was quickly extinguished by the GFRS and a traffic diversion implemented around the affected area.

The 90 year-old lady was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

RGP have said no foul play is suspected and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

HM Coroner has been informed and a Coroner’s investigation has commenced.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.