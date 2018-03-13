Youth Day an Overwhelming Success

Over the weekend, Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Youth Service organised a Youth Day as part of the first ever Youth Arts Jamboree.

The event, that was held at the Central Hall on Saturday 10th March 2018, saw a cultural and youth providers’ fair, with many entities showcasing their product, programme, information and an insight into what they have to offer our youth. It was also a great place for all organisations to network and celebrate the achievements of young people. Interactive workshops and live performances also took place, with over 1,000 people in attendance throughout the 7-hour Open Day.

The following entities participated:

Gibraltar Photographic Society; Royal Gibraltar Police; Scouts Association; Royal Gibraltar Regiment; GAMPA; Gibraltar Youth Service; the Dance Fraternity coordinated by the GNDO; Childline Gibraltar; Department of Public Health; Guides Association; Duke of Edinburgh International Award; Gibraltar Army Cadets; No.2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps; Gibraltar Disability Society; Gibraltar Museum; The Dyslexia Support Group; Clubhouse Gibraltar; Autism Awareness Group; Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Association; St John Ambulance; CYE-CLE & Emmaus Youth Group.

Commenting at the Open Day, the Hon Steven Linares said:

"I am delighted with the outcome of the Youth Arts Jamboree as well as our Youth Open Day. The Open Day has proved to be an overwhelming success with the amount of young people and families that have attended. I am delighted to confirm that both the Jamboree and the Youth Open Day will form part of our annual cultural and social calendar. I would like to take this opportunity to thank both Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Youth Service for organising such a successful event."

The organisers of the Open Day would like to thank all the entities, the community at large for their attendance, as well as Gibtelecom for sponsoring the merchandise for the event.