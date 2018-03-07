Youth Open Day Programme of Events

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Youth Service will be organising a Youth Open Day as part of the first ever Youth Arts Jamboree. The event will be held at the Central Hall on Saturday 10th March 2018 from 10am to 5pm.

The Youth Open Day will feature live performances, interactive workshops and fun activities throughout the day. The programme of events is as follows:

• 10:00am to 11:30am Low sensory environment

• 10:30am to 11:00am Low sensory inclusive drama workshop with Nyree Robinson

• 11:30am to 11:45am Dance performance by Transitions Dance Academy

• 11:45am to 12:00pm Interactive games organized by the Gibraltar Youth Service

• 12:00pm to 12.:10pm Official Opening by the Hon Steven Linares MP

• 12:10pm to 12:30pm Performance by GAMPA

• 12:30pm to 1:00pm Workshop by CYE-CLE ‘Become your own living legend’

• 1:00pm to 1:30pm Dance workshop delivered by Paulette Finlayson

• 1:45pm to 2:00pm Scouts interactive activity

• 2:00pm to 2:00pm Rags 2 Riches fashion presentation

• 2:20pm to 2:45pm Rags 2 Riches creative workshop

• 2:45pm to 3:00pm Dance performances by Stylos Dance Studios

• 3:00pm to 3:30pm GAMPA Drama workshop

• 3:30pm to 3:45pm Dance performances by the Show Dance Company

• 3:45pm to 4:00pm Interactive games organized by the Gibraltar Youth Service

• 4:00pm to 4:15pm Drama Workshop with Nyree Robinson

• 4:15pm to 4:30pm GAMPA - Game on stage

• 4:30pm to 5:00pm Workshop - The Future Belongs to You!

The Youth Open Day will feature a cultural and youth providers fair, with many entities being given the opportunity to expose their product and what they can offer our young people.

For enquiries or to get involved, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.