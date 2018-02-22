CM to Meet Izquierda Unida at No 6

The Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo, QC, MP, is receiving representatives from the Spanish Opposition Party, Izquierda Unida, tomorrow.

The Party requested the meeting late last month and the visiting delegation, led by Regional Coordinator Antonio Maíllo, includes Inmaculada Nieto, Member of the Andalusian Parliament and MEP Marina Albiol.

Izquierda Unida has expressed its concerns over the repercussions of Brexit in the Campo de Gibraltar and wishes to exchange views with the Chief Minister on the matter. The meeting is scheduled for midday at No 6 Convent Place.