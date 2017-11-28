SWJG Incident - Man Charged with Murder

The Royal Gibraltar Police have confirmed that 42 year old Real Lishman has been charged with the murder of 32 year old Carolina Elizabeth Lishman.

Mrs Lishman died of her injuries at St Bernard’s Hospital shortly after police were called to a stabbing incident at a flat in Apricot Court , Sir William Jackson Grove, on Wednesday 8th December 2017.

Real Lishman who was also rushed to hospital, underwent emergency life saving surgery that same night and was admitted to the Critical Care Unit. He was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday 11th November, but remained in hospital under police custody until his discharge on Monday morning.

Mr Lishman remains in Police custody and will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning. According to the statement released by the RGP, Mr Lishman remains the sole suspect and police are not looking for a third party in relation to this incident.