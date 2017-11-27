HM Customs Launch 'Operation Comet'

Operation Comet aims to collect import duty and to enforce certain prohibitions and restrictions, particularly of fireworks, over the weeks leading to Christmas and the New Year.

An increased Customs presence at the Land Frontier will ensure that proper customs clearance procedures are carried out and adequate facilities are in place to cope with the extra volume of coaches and private vehicles coming from Spain in the build-up to Christmas.

Passenger declaration forms have been distributed to all tour operators and these should be completed prior to every coached arrival. In their press release, Customs confirm these will not be a requirement for private vehicles.

Royal Gibraltar Police FX dogs will be operating at the border in a concerted attempt to enforce the prohibition of illegal imports of fireworks. The public is advised to purchase British Standard approved fireworks that have been legally imported and are available locally from licensed dealers.

HM Customs have said it aims to minimise the disruption to the public whilst maintaining efficiency in the process of collection and Law Enforcement.