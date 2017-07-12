Dolphin’s Youth Club Kicks Off the Summer Break

Last week members of Dolphin's Youth Club hosted an interclub BBQ at their premises where over 60 members from the other youth clubs attended.
The week ended with a two night residential in Tarifa for a group of 10 club users who earned their place on the trip through their good behaviour and participation throughout the year.
The group stayed together in a rural house where they prepared a couple of meals together and learnt about the compromise and communication that comes with communal living. They also explored Tarifa’s old town, took part in beginner’s surf lessons and enjoyed a gentle horse ride along the beach.
Over the summer holidays Dolphin’s Youth club will open every Wednesday evening, and some Thursdays from 6:30pm – 9:30pm. Other opportunities for fun activities will be available over the summer; please contact Sarah Wadsworth on 20041948 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.