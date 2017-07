Chief Minister to Speak at Universidad de Malaga (Marbella)

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will give an address at the Congress and Exhibition Palace Adolfo Suarez in Marbella on Tuesday 11th July at 12 noon.

This forms part of a programme of summer courses which run from 11th – 14th July by the University of Malaga.

The Chief Minister has been asked to give the opening address and to lead a discussion on “Gibraltar after Brexit”.