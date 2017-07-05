US Congressmen in Gibraltar

A delegation of three members of the United States Congress arrived in Gibraltar last night on a fact-finding visit.

The Congressmen, who all serve on the Appropriations Committee, are the Committee Chair Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen (Republican, New Jersey), Congressman Ken Calvert (Republican, California) and Congressman Peter Visclosky (Democrat, Indiana), who is also the ranking Member on Defence Appropriations.

This morning the Congressmen held a meeting with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia at No 6 Convent Place.

The Congressmen thanked the Government and the people of Gibraltar for hosting the armed forces of the United States at different points in history to the present day, including during the Second World War.

The Chief Minister briefed the delegation on the political and economic position of Gibraltar and reiterated the policy of the Government that the US Armed Forces were very welcome in Gibraltar.