Plater Youth Club

A group of nine youngsters from the Plater Youth Club took part in a camping adventure last weekend with Earth Strength, in Facinas, Spain.

The youngsters were able to experience the great outdoors as they participated in nature trails, tracking and laying trails and learning about plants within the area and the benefits these had to offer.

Due to the high winds experienced over the weekend, the group was faced with a challenge sleeping in camping tents. Nevertheless, the youngsters commented that this had added to the overall experience of the weekend and helped them to further appreciate their creature comforts.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Youth Service said the weekend was a great success with both individual and group learning, and everyone left with a real sense of achievement.