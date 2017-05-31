School of Health Studies Holds Open Day to Promote Nursing Career

The School of Health Studies (SHS) at St Bernard’s Hospital will hold an open evening on June 1st 2017, when the public will be able to see the facilities at the SHS and meet with lecturers and staff between 5pm-8pm. The event will also give aspiring nurses the opportunity to learn more of what the school has to offer and discuss career pathways with current student nurses and nursing graduates from past intakes, who will be present during the evening.

Students will also perform essential nursing skills normally put into practice on the wards with the use of the school’s simulation equipment. The public will also be able to use this training equipment.

The event will coincide with the release of the advert for the BSc (Hons) Nursing programme for the September 2017 intake. Application forms will be available on the day, also from Human Resources on the 5th floor St Bernard’s Hospital and the SHS webpage http://shs.gha.gi All applications should be returned by no later than 29th June 2017, with interviews being held shortly after.

The interview includes the aspiring student undergoing a strict numeracy and literacy tests, group scenario discussion, individual mini scenarios and a panel interview. Students will be assessed by SHS staff, nurse management, qualified nurses and service users, making the process robust and transparent.

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP said: “Nurses are the back- bone of our health care, so selecting the most suitable candidates to meet the needs of our community and the GHA is of vital importance. We are looking forward to meeting as many members of the public and aspiring nurses as possible, to discuss training options to become a qualified, registered nurse at the School of Health Studies”.