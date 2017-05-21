Spring Festival 2017 – BookCrossing Day

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the return of BookCrossing Day on Saturday 3rd June 2017 at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, Main Street, between 11am and 2pm.

History of BookCrossing

BookCrossing is defined as "the practice of leaving a book in a public place to be picked up and read by others, who then do likewise." The concept began in order to encourage the aim to "make the whole world a library." The idea was originally conceived in 2001 and has expanded and grown throughout the world.

The initiative has developed so that books are "set free" into public places or hotspots where others will “catch” them. Books may be left at “Official BookCrossing Zones" (OBCZs) which can be located in coffee shops, cafes, restaurants and other public places. The purpose of these locations is to get members in the area to leave books to share with the public.

In 2007 Singapore became the first official BookCrossing country in the world. In an initiative launched together with the National Library of Singapore. In total 2,000 locations within the country were designated as 'hotspots' or Official BookCrossing Zones.

There is a BookCrossing anniversary convention held every year where BookCrossers go to enjoy organised literary-related events and release books together. The location of the convention changes each year.

Many unofficial conventions or "unconventions" take place at other locations and times throughout the year, this makes it easier for BookCrossers who cannot travel internationally to the convention to gather and share their love of books.

BookCrossing introduces readers to authors and genres that they may not have read before. It also encourages more people to take up or reclaim reading as a hobby.

Local Event

At our Local Event, members of the public will be able to bring books and take books that others have “released”. Gibraltar Cultural Services staff will be available at the venue for any questions that people may have or to discuss the idea in general. Children are also encouraged to exchange books, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.