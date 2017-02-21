Garcia Meets Northern Ireland Secretary of State

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia is in London for a number of meetings related to the proposed departure of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar from the European Union.

One of the questions that is being examined in some detail is future post-Brexit transit through land borders which the United Kingdom is responsible for. In that context, Dr Garcia this afternoon met with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire MP.

Mr Brokenshire, who was promoted to Secretary of State after serving as a Home Office Minister, is already familiar with the details of the frontier at Gibraltar and has discussed this with both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister in the past.

There is concern in Northern Ireland as to what the future transit to and from the Irish Republic will look like. It will be recalled that Dr Garcia attended a meeting of the British Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Cardiff at the end of last year and was able to address delegates on the specific challenges that Gibraltar faced.

The meeting with the Secretary of State was very useful and informative and will provide the Government with a better understanding of the situation going forward.