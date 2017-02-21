17 Plays Announced for 2017 Gibraltar Drama Festival

The Gibraltar Drama Festival 2017 Programme of Events:

Monday 20th March 2017 – 7:00pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents “The Amazing Angel-Man” an original children’s fantasy drama by Julian Felice (PG)

2. Rock Theatre presents “The Waxen Man” a drama by Mary Reynolds (PG)

3. Trafalgar Theatre Group presents “Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons” a comedy/drama by Sam Steiner (PG)

Tuesday 21st March 2017 – 7.00pm

1. GAMPA presents: “PunkRock” a drama by Simon Stephens (15+)

2. Rock Theatre Group presents: “Blackadder II: Head” a comedy by Richard Curtis & Ben Elton (15+)

3. Trafalgar Theatre Group presents“Contractions” a black comedy by Mike Bartlett (15+)

Wednesday 22nd March 2017 – 7:00pm Junior Night

1. GAMPA Infants presents: “The Hungry Coat” a fable adapted by David Farmer (U)

2. CaiClub Performing Arts presents: “Alice...In Her Wonderland”, an original dance/drama adapted by Nauzesda Zumelaga (U)

3. GAMPA Juniors presents: “School Dayze”, a children’s fantasy by Christian Santos and Tanya Santini (U)

4. Trafalgar Juniors presents “Act Three, Scene Five” by Terry Ortwein (PG)

5. The White Light Company Juniors presents “Wheels” an original drama by Chloe Cortes Dellipiani (PG)

Thursday 23rd March 2017 – 7:00pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: “London, Madrid, Paris, Brussels and so on....” an original drama by Julian Felice (15+).

2. Santos Productions presents: “Forgive Me Father”, an original drama by Paul Bernard Santos (15+)

3. The White Light Company presents “The American Dream” a tragic comedy by Edward Albee (18+)

￼Friday 24th March 2017 – 7.00pm

1. Medway Youth Theatre presents: “Daryl and Stacey”, an original comedy by Maisy Crunden (U)

2. Westside School presents: “Living with Lady Macbeth” a coming-of-age play by Rob John (PG)

3. Medway Youth Theatre presents: “Fragments”, an original drama by Maisy Crunden (PG)

Saturday 25th March 2017 – 7.00pm

GALA NIGHT – The Finals Night will include the top two or three plays and will include the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony by the Minister.

The Adjudicator will give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.