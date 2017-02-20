Unite - MOD Abolishes Post of Trade Union Convener

"The Ministry of Defence has once again targeted the Locally Entered Civilian workforce by disestablishing the post of the peoples’ representative (Trade Union Convenor) in such difficult times." says a statement issued by a Unite the Union spokesperson this morning.

"The Ministry of Defence informed Unite the Union in a recent meeting that the post of Trade Union Convenor (member representative and main point of contact for Union members) had been abolished; this, despite the verbal assurances given to Unite by the Command." The statement continues to explain that the assurances were that the post would remain in place during the implementation of the new Operating Model and the position was going to be reviewed in 2019.

"This post is an established post within the compliment of the Ministry of Defence. In the UK, Cabinet Office carried out a consultation with the Trade Unions which lasted three months. After this process the outcome was that those Convenors in place on 100% facility time would be extended for a further year at 100%, followed by a reduction of 50%."

Unite say that although this is not binding to Gibraltar, they would like to highlight the consultation process carried out in UK which they claim is "non-existent locally in many of the issues we have raised as of late." They explain the reason why this consultation outcome was not applicable to Gibraltar is "due to the fact that the process in question was only applicable to Civil Servants; however, the consultation policies are exactly the same for UK as for Gibraltar."

"We remain critical of the Ministry of Defence Senior Management and condemn the lack of consultation, and we have requested Unite Head Office intervention as Industrial Relations with the Ministry of Defence is untenable.

Our MOD/ ISP Branch are abreast of the situation and looking into steps to follow."