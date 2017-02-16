Launch of Bus Tracker App for Route 8

Today has seen the launch of the Bus Tracker Web App for Route 8. This route services the Eastern side which has recently become more popular with tenants of the new Beach View Terrace Estate.

The Bus Tracker Web App Service will see completion with the rollout of Apps for the Night Bus and Route 7 once they are developed and fully tested by the Information Technology & Logistics Department.

The Night Bus is still operational on Friday and Saturday nights from 2100 to 0200.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban, said, “I cannot thank the IT & LD enough for their hard work and those at the Bus Company who make sure the service is overseen and works seven days a week. The Bus Tracker is a vital tool to put the bus service right into the hands of the user and has been very well received by members of the public.”