Flats Allocated at Charles Bruzon House

The public ballot for the allocation of housing in Charles Bruzon House took place on Thursday. The ballot was conducted in the communal lounge area and offered new tenants the opportunity to view their new homes for the first time. The atmosphere was buzzing with happy tenants who attended and many of whom were also accompanied by many family members for this important day.

Charles Bruzon House has been purpose-built to meet the needs of our elderly residents. The new homes are fully accessible and the building’s common areas provide social spaces that promote a community atmosphere. At all stages Charles Bruzon House has been designed in consultation with care professionals to ensure a comprehensive approach that matched need with functionality. It is without doubt that these flats will offer fantastic quality of life for our elderly citizens.

After spending time with the new tenants, Minister for Housing, Samantha Sacramento said: "It has [also] been a great pleasure to meet the new residents of Charles Bruzon House and to wish them all the best for their new homes. I am confident this purpose-built accommodation, which incorporates all the best of communal and independent living, will provide a fantastic quality of life for its tenants.

This marks the fulfilment of another important manifesto commitment and I am proud to see the real, positive impact that this will have on people’s daily lives. Of course, this will also have positive knock-on effects for the rest of the community: as tenants move in to Charles Bruzon House they move out of Government rental properties. I expect their previous properties will be made available to others on the Housing waiting list over the next three to six months.

This represents the culmination of work by 3 housing ministers in our government, and it is all the more special that this block is named after our friend the late Charles Bruzon, who was indeed so passionate about helping individuals with their housing problems. The fruition of this important project makes us all extremely happy and proud to be delivering to our community.

I am also looking forward to meeting the new tenants of Sea Master Lodge at their allocation ballot, which is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks."