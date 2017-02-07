Master Services

Following a "productive and positive meeting" held last Friday 3rd of January at No. 6 with the Chief Minister, Unite the Union would like to "reassure all its Members at Master Services that should another company other than Master Services be successful in their tender bid for the cleaning services, both Unite and G.O.G are fully committed to ensuring that none of the workers within the company lose out to any of their current terms and conditions including pay."

In their press release, Unite explain that similar guarantees were given by Minister Cortes to a delegation of Unite members in a meeting held on Monday the 6th of January .

"It was also made clear that the current workforce at Master Services would all remain under the one successful company and not divided or deployed into different companies across the sector."

Unite say it is fully committed in supporting all its members at Master Services and will continue to make representations in order to ensure that they get the best possible deals during this crucial transitional time.