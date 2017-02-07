Gibraltar Drama Festival 2017

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the 2017 Gibraltar Drama Festival will take place from Monday 20th to Saturday 25th March 2017. All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall.

A total of 17 plays will be presented as follows:

Monday 20th March 2017 – 7:00pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents “The Amazing Angel-Man”, an original children’s fantasy drama by Julian Felice (PG)

2. Rock Theatre presents “The Waxen Man”, a drama by Mary Reynolds (PG)

3. Trafalgar Theatre Group presents “Lemons lemons lemons lemons lemons”, a comedy/drama by Sam Steiner (PG)

Tuesday 21st March 2017 – 7.00pm

1. GAMPA Teens presents: “Punk Rock” a drama by Simon Stephens (15+)

2. Rock Theatre Group presents: “Blackadder II: Head”, a BBC comedy by Richard Curtis & Ben Elton (15+)

3. Trafalgar Theatre Group presents “Contractions”, a black comedy by Mike Bartlett (15+)

Wednesday 22nd March 2017 – 7:00pm

￼￼￼1. GAMPA Infants presents: “The Hungry Coat”, a fable adapted by David Farmer (U)

2. Caiclub Performing Arts presents: “Alice...In Her Wonderland”, an original dance/drama adapted by Nauzesda Zumelaga (U)

3. GAMPA Juniors presents: “The BFG”, a children’s fantasy by Roald Dahl adapted by David Wood (U)

4. Trafalgar Juniors presents “Act Three, Scene Five”, by Terry Ortwein (PG)

5. The White Light Company Juniors presents “Wheels”, an original drama by Chloe Cortes Dellipiani (PG)

Thursday 23rd March 2017 – 7:00pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: “London, Madrid, Paris, Brussels and so on”, an original drama by Julian Felice (15+).

2. Santos Productions presents: “Forgive Me Father”, an original drama by Paul Bernard Santos (15+)

3. The White Light Company presents “The American Dream”, a tragic comedy by Edward Albee (18+)

Friday 24th March 2017 – 7.00pm

1. Medway Youth Theatre presents: “Daryl and Stacey”, an original comedy by Maisy Crunden (U)

2. Westside School presents: “Living with Lady Macbeth”, a coming-of- age play by Rob John (PG)

3. Medway Youth Theatre presents: “Fragments”, an original drama by Maisy Crunden (PG)

Saturday 25th March 2017 – 7.30pm

GALA NIGHT

The Adjudicator will select a number of plays to be performed on the Finals Night. The Finals Night will include the top two or three plays (subject to the timings of the plays) and will include the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony by the Minister.

The Adjudicator will give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.

￼￼￼Tickets for the festival will be on sale on weekdays at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Mon- day 20th February 2017, between 9.30am and 4.30pm. During performance days, tickets will be on sale at the venue an hour before the session begins. Tickets are priced as follows:

Each Performance Session – £5.00

Gala Night – £10.00

Season Ticket - £ 25.00

Student Season Ticket - £20.00