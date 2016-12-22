Deputy Chief Minister Discusses “Brexit” With Visiting MEP

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia this week discussed with Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk a number of issues relating to the potential withdrawal of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar from the European Union.

Mr Kyuchyuk is a Vice President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE). He sits on the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, is a Substitute on the Committee for Culture and Education and is in Gibraltar on a fact-finding visit.

He also met with the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes, at the University of Gibraltar and with the Minister for Culture Steven Linares.

In his meeting, Dr Garcia outlined the sequence of events that followed the referendum of 23 June, highlighted the 96% vote in Gibraltar in favour of remain and explained the work that the Government has done since then. The MEP was also briefed on a number of other EU issues affecting Gibraltar.

They agreed to follow up the conversation when Dr Garcia is next in Brussels.