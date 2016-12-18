Don't Drink and Drive

Government’s Drug & Alcohol Awareness Services has launched a public information advert warning of the dangers of drink driving. This forms part of the Christmas drink & drugs awareness campaign that the Government and RGP are undertaking in partnership.

The 47 second film clip is to be broadcast on GBC Television throughout the festive period.

The week leading up to Christmas will see the largest number of social Christmas gatherings and it is easy to fall into the trap of driving home after having consumed too much alcohol. Intoxicated drivers pose a risk to themselves and others. The RGP will implement Operation Roadwatch, and this year’s innovation following recent legislative changes means that can also they undertake roadside breathalysers and drugs testing.

The Night Bus is a safe and affordable transport option on Friday and Saturday nights from 21:00 to 02:00am. Night Bus routes will also run on the 23rd, 24th, 30th and 31st of December in support of the awareness campaign.

Minister with responsibility for Drugs and Alcohol abuse awareness, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, commented: “As in other years, my team has been running a campaign on the dangers of drug abuse and awareness of safe drinking levels, and this of course runs parallel to the RGP’s Drive Safe Campaign. We want to remind everyone of the dangers of drink and drugs driving. Unfortunately it just takes a split second and you could find yourself in a disastrous situation that you will regret for the rest of your life. I think that this advert is very moving, particularly because the actors are actual staff from Gibraltar’s essential services. They are the ones who will come together and attend the scene to assist and save lives when regrettable incidents do happen. There is no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and these accidents are entirely avoidable by taking a safe alternative mode of transport such as taxis or the Night Bus service. Let’s enjoy Christmas without any terrible incidents occurring.”